Pro Wrestling Rumors: Big update on Colt Cabana's lawsuit against CM Punk

Punk and Cabana

What's the story?

PWInsider is reporting that Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has filed a lawsuit against former best friend Colt Cabana, and is seeking $600,000 from him.

Punk's lawsuit is a counter-suit to the one that Cabana had filed on him last year in August.

In case you didn't know...

It has been more than 5 years since CM Punk left WWE, but he has managed to stay in the limelight for a plethora of reasons. Months after his WWE exit, Punk did a controversial interview with Colt Cabana. The interview saw Punk spilling the beans on his departure and accusing WWE's doctors of being negligent towards his well-being.

The podcast did huge numbers and Vince McMahon went on to apologize to Punk in his interview with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, adding that he would like to do business with Punk again.

The heart of the matter

Cabana's lawsuit against Punk stated that the latter had promised to cover Colt's expenses during the lawsuit that WWE's Dr. Amann had filed against the both of them, but failed to deliver on the same.

Punk's counter-suit states that he has spent around $1.2 million on legal fees over the course of the past two years, and Cabana hasn't contributed a penny towards it. The Amann lawsuit was decided in favour of Punk and Cabana, and Amann didn't receive any damages. Here's what Punk's counter-suit highlighted:

Colton's unjust retention of the benefits of receiving a high-quality, professional legal defense through the Loeb Firm paid for solely by Brooks without any reimbursement of Brooks violated fundamental principles of justice, equality, and good conscience.

What's next?

It seems like this saga is bound to continue for a long time to come, and it's a shame that the entire fiasco resulted in two best friends ending up at each other's throats. We'll keep you updated as the story develops further.