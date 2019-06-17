Pro Wrestling News: CazXL, fka Big Cass, makes bold claim about his future in wrestling

CazXL plans to be a major star again

What's the story?

Speaking after his match against Jon Moxley at Northeast Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Big Cass, now known as CazXL, gave a positive update regarding his heath and made a bold claim on his future prospects in the wrestling business.

In case you didn't know…

Big Cass returned to WWE television in April 2018 after spending eight months out of action due to a torn ACL.

Although he was immediately involved in a high-profile rivalry with Daniel Bryan, the 32-year-old was fired by WWE just two months after his return following reports that he disobeyed orders from Vince McMahon and that he had a questionable attitude backstage.

Cass later said in an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T that he made too many mistakes in a short amount of time, which ultimately led to his exit from WWE, and he admitted that he would have fired himself had he been in the company’s position.

Since then, Cass has worked under four different names – Big Cazz, Big C, Big Ca$$, and now CazXL – while many fans were concerned about his health in December 2018 when he suffered a seizure during an appearance at House of Hardcore.

Prior to his defeat against Jon Moxley at Northeast Wrestling on June 15, the 7-footer’s last notable wrestling appearance came on April 6 when he reunited with nZo, formerly known as Enzo Amore, to invade the G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the FreeAgentZ YouTube channel, CazXL spoke passionately about how he has turned his life around over the last few months after suffering from mental health and alcohol problems.

Regarding his in-ring future, he added that he plans to be the biggest name in wrestling within 12 months.

He said (quotes via Wrestle Zone):

“I took a booking with Northeast Wrestling and came in here for a match. I did not sign up to face Jon Moxley. He is fresh off a five-day schedule with WWE and just came from AEW’s Double of Nothing. He is on top of the world and of course he is gonna beat me. The last time people saw me I was fat, drunk, out of shape, and going to the hospital with a seizure. I had mental heath issues, I was an alcoholic and all of that. I am a tank and shredded six months later and nothing is going to stop me. Kudos to Moxley and I will admit that I lost. But in a year from now I will be the biggest name in professional wrestling. Tonight was just the beginning.”

What's next?

Provided that CazXL backs up these big words, we can expect to see the former WWE Superstar make a huge impression in the wrestling business over the next 12 months.