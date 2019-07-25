Pro Wrestling News: First-ever all-interactive wrestling match to take place on July 26th

Caleb Konley is one of two men that will be making history on July 26th

What's the story?

We've entered into a pretty interesting time where technology, medicine, social media, and everything between are evolving at a rapid pace. Professional wrestling will be taking a step into the future of the business.

In case you didn't know...

For decades now, professional wrestling has attempted to give the fans the opportunity to be involved in the show. Whether it was the WWE giving them the power to vote on special match stipulations for Taboo Tuesday, or Mick Foley and Terry Funk asking a raucous crowd for chairs at Hardcore Heaven '94, the business has always found new innovative ways to bring the fans closer to the sport we love so much.

Kiswe Mobile looked to bring fans closer to the business earlier this year with the launch of the app, "Ringside Wrestling: A Hangtime Experience", available on both Apple and Google Play. Through this, those that appreciated professional wrestling were able to form tightly knit communities and take part in special events like WrestlePro Trivia and Game Nights with Impact Wrestling's play-by-play commentator Josh Mathews.

On July 26th, though, Kiswe Mobile is taking it a step further, giving the fans the opportunity to affect a match in a brand new way.

The heart of the matter

First revealed on the Ringside Wrestling website, it was announced that, through the app, fans will be able to take part in the first ever all-interactive professional wrestling match.The event, Weapons of Destruction, featuring talent from the fast rising independent promotion Wrestling REVOLVER, owned by Impact star Sami Callihan.

During the show, those with the app will be allowed to choose the weapons for a match between Caleb Konley and Andy Dalton, and when those weapons will be used. This 2-out-of-3 falls match is sure to make history, and could wind up being the first step into a new age for professional wrestling.

What's next?

Weapons of Destruction takes place this Friday, July 26th. If you'd like to take part in the event, and be part of history yourself, download Ringside Wrestling today!