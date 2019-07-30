×
Pro Wrestling News: Former Impact Wrestling World Champion teases joining the WWE Performance Center

Nicky Pags
ANALYST
News
1.05K   //    30 Jul 2019, 03:43 IST

WWE Performance Center
WWE Performance Center

What's the story?

The WWE Performance Center might have just landed its newest high profile recruit, as former Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling Champion Chris Sabin has Tweeted a photo of the Performance Center logo.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Sabin is best known as one half of the Motor City Machine Guns tag team alongside Alex Shelley, and the two have competed for both Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling as a team.

Sabin began his career in 2003 in Ring of Honor and made his Impact Wrestling debut in April of 2003. During his time in Impact, Sabin was a one-time Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time tag team Champion alongside Alex Shelley and an eight-time Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion.

Most recently, Sabin competed in the 2018 NJPW Best of the Super Junior tournament, and also in 2018 Sabin teamed up with current WWE NXT star Kushida to compete in the NJPW Super Junior Tag League tournament.

The heart of the matter

In what will certainly begin speculation that he might have signed a WWE Performance Center deal, Chris Sabin has Tweeted a photo of the Performance Center logo but did not offer a caption.

What's next?

It's important to stress that WWE has made no official announcement regarding the signing of Chris Sabin, so the Tweet posted by the former Impact Wrestling star does not confirm he is with WWE.

WWE has been known to bring in guest coaches at the Performance Center on a regular basis, so it is highly possible that Chris Sabin is merely visiting the center to guest coach, or perhaps to train.

As of this writing, Sabin is not under contract to any wrestling company and is an unrestricted free agent.

Would you like to see Chris Sabin in WWE? Let us know in the comment section!

