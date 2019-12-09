Pro Wrestling News: Full match card announced for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14

Wrestle Kingdom 14

New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be the first time the pay-per-view spans over two days. Emanating from the Tokyo Dome, the event will be held on January 4 and January 5, 2020.

With less than a month remaining for the premiere show, NJPW has announced the full lineup for Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Day 1:

The first night of the pay-per-view will feature Kota Ibushi receiving his shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for winning the G1 Climax this year.

#1 Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Kota Ibushi (Singles match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

#2 Jay White (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (Singles match for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

#3 Will Ospreay(c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (Singles match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

#4 Lance Archer(c) vs. Jon Moxley (Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP United States Championship)

#5 The Guerrillas of Destiny(c) vs. Dave Finlay and Juice Robinson (Tag Team match for the IWGP Tag Team Championship)

#6 CHAOS (Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto) vs. Bullet Club (Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Bad Luck Fale, and KENTA) (Eight-man Tag Team match)

#7 Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, EVIL, and SANADA) vs. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.) (Eight-man Tag Team match)

#8 Jushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke, and Tiger Mask vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, and Ryusuke Taguchi (Eight-man Tag Team match with Norio Honaga as the special guest referee)

Day 2:

The final night will showcase the retirement match of the pro-wrestling legend Jushin Liger. It will also have a special Champion vs. Champion match to determine the premier athlete of the promotion. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is set to be a part of this event as well.

#1 IWGP Heavyweight Champion vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion (Singles match with both the titles on the line)

#2 Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho (Singles match)

#3 Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (Tag Team match for the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship)

#4 Loser of Okada vs. Ibushi match vs. Loser of White vs. Naito match (Singles match)

#5 KENTA (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (Singles match for the NEVER Openweight Championship)

#6 Winner of the Lance Archer/Moxley match (c) vs. Juice Robinson (Singles match for the IWGP United States Championship)

#7 Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. SANADA (Singles match for the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship)

#8 Jushin Liger and Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee (fka Dragon Lee) and Hiromu Takahashi (Tag Team match. This will also be Jushin Liger's final wrestling bout)