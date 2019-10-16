Pro Wrestling News: Grado officially announces Wrestling Daft podcast, release date and co-host

Wrestling Daft is coming soon!

Following Grado's exclusive revelation to Sportskeeda that he'd be embarking on a new adventure in the form of his Wrestling Daft podcast, the official launch date and co-host of the show have now been announced.

Wrestling Daft launches via the Fore Network on October 25th and joining Grado is renowned actor Robert Florence, the star of comedy sketch show Burnistoun!

@robertflorence & @gradowrestling are putting the wrestling podcast universe on notice, WE’RE TAKING OVER!!!



Wrestling Daft? This is the pod for you.



Launches 25th October 2019 👊



Spotify: https://t.co/xUDIuRMCVY

Facebook: https://t.co/FHw8ArrxYj pic.twitter.com/FdOo2YzLv0 — Wrestling Daft (@WrestlingDaft) October 14, 2019

Grado's thoughts

Back in September, Grado joined us on Dropkick DiSKussions, catching up with myself in Rufus T Firefly in Glasgow, and he told us all about Wrestling Daft before the initial announcement.

So I do Football Daft with Ewen Cameron each week, which I'm really enjoying. I've always wanted to do a podcast. Because we're always on the road, listening to podcasts is a big thing that the boys do.

The ICW star went on to reveal that he was asked by The Fore Network off the back of his current Football Daft podcast.

Ewen Cameron asked me to do it, Football Daft. The media company, The Fore Network, they asked if I wanted to do Wrestling Daft, a wrestling podcast.

And as far as content, the former ICW World Heavyweight Champion revealed that there will be a lot of fan involvement in the show.

We base a lot of Football Daft around the fans, so we want to get fans involved. We have a feature on Football Daft now where punters can phone in, give their opinions. We want to have that on Wrestling Daft, fans phoning in, wrestlers coming from around the world, wee bit of comedy, wee bit of chitchat. Promoting shows, British guys promoting stuff so look out for that in the coming weeks and months, man.

You can watch the entire interview below.

You can follow Wrestling Daft on Twitter here, Facebook here and subscribe to Spotify here.

