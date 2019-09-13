Wrestling News: How long will Ken Shamrock continue to wrestle?

Ken Shamrock will face Mr. IMPACT Wrestling on October 20th

Ken Shamrock's in-ring career

While Ken Shamrock made his name in the UFC, becoming the first UFC Superfight Champion, his work as a professional wrestler definitely helped solidify his persona as a no-nonsense headstrong Superstar.

Shamrock's two-and-a-half-year run in the WWF was perhaps the best run any performer has ever gotten out of the company, outside of Brock Lesnar's first stint with them from 2002-2004. Kicking off with a special guest referee performance during the incredible Submission Match between Steve Austin and Bret Hart, Shamrock's run only got better, and fast.

Instantly, Shamrock was inserted into feuds with Vader and the Hart Family, even battling Bret Hart for the WWF Championship on a couple of occasions. Alongside that, the UFC Hall of Famer even managed to win the 1998 King of the Ring, defeating The Rock in the finals, and capturing the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team titles with the Big Boss Man.

Outside of the WWF, he helped solidify TNA Wrestling by becoming the company's first world champion in 2002, capturing the NWA World Championship in a Gauntlet for the Gold match. With him leading the company out the gate, they were able to bring in some heavy hitters and build up an incredible roster.

Shamrock's TNA run was even shorter than his time in the WWF, lasting barely a year. He would show up there one final time in 2004 before leaving pro wrestling for good.

What the future holds for Ken Shamrock

Last year, Shamrock returned to the wrestling world, capturing the Battle Championship Wrestling Tag Team titles. He'll also be making his return to TNA, now IMPACT Wrestling, on October 20th when he battles Moose at Bound For Glory.

He was asked by Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview about his in-ring career and how much longer he expected to be around. Shamrock said that he's not focused on the future, but the 'now'.

"That's the thing I don't think about. I think about now, I think about today, I think about what I'm going to do tonight. I focus on now and I focus on things that I can control."

Thanks to Chris Van Vliet for the quotes above. If you'd like to hear more from Shamrock about his return to wrestling, some dream matches he'd like to see happen, and his upcoming match with Moose, check out the full interview below.

