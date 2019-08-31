Pro Wrestling News: Impact Wrestling ties up with AAA for massive Madison Square Garden show

Impact Wrestling and MSG are all set for a massive show at The Garden (Image Courtesy: Impact Wrestling)

Impact Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA tying up for historic Madison Square Garden show

Impact Wrestling has announced that prior to Lucha Libre AAA's debut at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York City. The promotion will be collaborating with the Mexican organization for the LUCHA INVADES NY event.

As noted, LUCHA INVADES NY will be featuring some of the best talents from both the AAA and Impact Wrestling roster, including some of the well-renowned Mexican and international luchador stars, who are nothing but insistent on putting a grand showing of dramatic and high-flying action for all the fans at The Garden.

Speaking on the deal, Ed Nordholm, Cheif Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and President of Impact Wrestling said:

“IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA have been strong partners for many years and this event marks a significant milestone in our collaboration to bring fans dream matches featuring the best international talent from both organizations. “For over 50 years, Madison Square Garden has hosted some of the biggest events in the world. It is an honor to team up with Lucha Libre AAA for this monumental show to present the best of Mexican professional wrestling in this legendary venue.”

Superstars to expect at LUCHA INVADES NY

As of now, it has been confirmed that former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Cain Velasquez is set to make his in-ring return at the show, as the Mixed Martial Artist turned Pro Wrestler gets set to compete in his second-ever match having made his debut at Triplemania XXVII.

The event will also feature current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and current Impact Wrestling sensation, Tessa Blanchard as she gets set to defend her title against another Impact Wrestling star and current Knockouts Champion, Taya Valkyrie.

Among other notable names, Blue Demon Jr. and Rey Wagner will also collide against each other in a grudge match.

Director General of Lucha Libre AAA, Dorian Roldan stated:

“We are thrilled to bring the most popular Lucha Libre legends to fans in the Hulu Theater at MSG. The Hulu Theater seating offers our fans the kind of exciting, personal experience they expect from AAA.”

When is LUCHA INVADES NY?

Lucha Libre AAA and Impact Wrestling will be co-hosting their historic MSG show on the eve of Mexican Independence Day on Sunday, September 15th, at 6.00 PM ET. The event will is set to be broadcasted in the U.S. and abroad on the Fight Network and other broadcast properties owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment.