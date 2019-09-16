Pro Wrestling News: AEW Wrestler Joey Janela responds to Former WWE Superstar Big Cass Incident at WrestlePro

A fitting reply

As it was previously reported yesterday, Big Cass was involved in a backstage incident with Joey Janela. Things escalated as the night wore on as Big Cass did not back down and was reportedly struck down by WrestlePro owner Pat Buck.

Big Cass was then reportedly punched in the face as he spat on Pat Buck. He was escorted out of the building and later taken to the hospital. Joey Janela responded on Twitter on the Big Cass situation by saying he hopes Big Cass gets back on the right track.

What happened between Big Cass and Joey Janela?

As per the earlier report, Big Cass was belligerent towards Joey Janela due to his incident with nZo. This was not the case the night before as both men shared the same locker room with no apparent confrontation.

Despite the situation being calmed down, Big Cass continued to be aggressive towards Janela and backstage personnel eventually moved Janela and a fellow wrestler to another room.

Why did the police get involved?

As the night wore on, Big Cass was erratic and accused people of stealing his clothing or belongings. He eventually got involved with the owner of WrestlePro, Pat Buck. Cass allegedly spat in his face and threatened him. Pat Buck punched Big Cass and he went down. Big Cass was said to be surprised by his action and then asked why he was punched.

Big Cass was eventually escorted out by police officers, but did not leave the area and continued to remain on the sidewalk. Police decided to send Big Cass to the hospital out of concern for his personal safety.

How did Joey Janela respond?

Joey Janela took to Twitter to address the Big Cass situation and said that he was not going to elaborate further on the incident and only wished that Big Cass recovers from it.

Not gonna elaborate at all on this whole deal besides that it was probably the bizzare situation I’ve ever seen let alone been a part of in a wrestling locker room in 15 years, everything was cordial and friendly Friday and I hope the dude gets back on the right track... — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 15, 2019

What's next?

It's unclear what Big Cass' current situation is. Much like Joey Janela, fans can only hope that he gets the help he needs and gets back on the right track.

