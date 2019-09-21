Pro Wrestling News: Killer Kross reveals the legends that inspired him

Killer Kross' entrance gear has a special meaning

The Tollman's unique character work

Nobody has captured the essence of controlled insanity more than Killer Kross. Whether it's his need to further bring someone like Eddie Edwards into a world of madness, his obsession with breaking the Machine, or stalking Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie, there was an intensity that he brought to the ring that not many professional wrestlers, past or present, are able to match.

His in-ring style is that of an amateur MMA fighter with, to put it bluntly, "issues." Kross enjoys causing pain, taking things to the limit, and breaking the spirit of those unlucky enough to find themselves in his path. And while many performers have adopted an MMA style, it's the way he moves his body, the way he expresses with his face, and the deranged smile he wears when causing pain that sets him apart from the rest.

As a character, there may not be anyone in the pro wrestling world like Killer Kross, a man just as focused on destruction as he is teaching his own philosophy through physical altercation. He's able to see through the soul of any man or woman he chooses as his next victim. The horrifyingly penetrating eyes definitely add to that.

Long story short, Kross is both terrifying and mesmerizing at the same time.

Brian Pillman, Ultimate Warrior, Sean O'Haire motivated Killer Kross

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kross was asked the question that every wrestler has heard a hundred times over throughout their careers; who inspired him? Not one to go with the flow, Kross named some legendary wrestlers that many fans may not know by heart, though a certain Hall of Famer did pop up.

A lot of people will always throw out one name for a political reason. Like, a lot of guys in the business will say their favorite wrestler was a specific person because they are afraid they're going to get heat from someone above them being like, 'Why would you mention that guy's name? He never drew any money.' I really had a tonne of favorites, but not to be redundant, I mentioned Warrior. I identified with high energy characters back then, 80s and 90s.

However, the rest of his list really lines up with his persona. Gary Albright, "Dr. Death" Steve Williams, Brian Pillman, and even Sean O'Haire. And when you compare Kross to the character O'Haire was meant to portray in the WWE with the Devil's Advocate promos, the influence is hard to miss.

His name is not mentioned enough but Sean O'Haire. He was amazing. Like, I literally wear that coat down to the ring as a nod to him. A lot of people don't know that. But Sean O'Haire was immensely inspirational.

It's not surprising to hear the late Sean O'Haire's name pop up in conversation with Kross. After all, this isn't the first time he's mentioned him in an interview and just how influential he really was to him as a performer.

If you'd like to hear what else Kross had to say about the performers different aspects of pop culture that inspired him, his girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux, and his thoughts on NXT and AEW, you can check out his full discussion with Chris Van Vliet below.

