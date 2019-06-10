Impact Wrestling News: Killer Kross talks about crafting his character

Killer Kross has terrorized Impact Wrestling since debuting over a year ago.

What's the story?

Killer Kross made an immediate mark on Impact Wrestling when he debuted as the 'X Marks the Spot' attacker last year.

He was recently interviewed at Starrcast II and spoke about several things, including how he tries to present his characters for different audiences. WrestleZone.com carried transcripts of his comments from the interview.

In case you missed it . . .

At first, Kross debuted with Impact Wrestling by attacking a range of people from Joseph Park to Jimmy Jacobs to Petey Williams.

He was soon thrust into main-event programs featuring Austin Aries, Moose and Johnny Impact. Kross has also feuded with Eddie Edwards and Brian Cage.

The heart of the matter

Kross certainly has an interesting character that blends both nihilistic and anarchistic elements to both his character and promos.

Since that character might need to be toned down for younger audiences, he spoke about how he accomplishes doing just that when needed.

“When I look at a roster of performers, I think about the demographic that’s watching the program. So age wise—who are we catering to? If you go to Los Angeles and you go to a PWG show that’s a very specific demographic whereas if you go to the Mid-South that is also a very different demographic. If you go to the East and so forth, I try to think about how I can stand out and be an individual on the show because if you watch five or six matches and if they all feel the same, then what are we doing for you? We’re not really doing much, right?"

There are numerous unique promotions around the United States and the world, like the family-based Chikara promotion. On the other end of the spectrum are hardcore promotions like Combat Zone Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling.

"So I try to take elements and I put them into my character presentation and ring work and I try to stand out and give you something different. You know an alternative, even within what you’re watching. I want to continue to do that and my goal is to always be a household name in this business."

If he worked for the hardcore promotions, then it would be more likely that his character would be edgier and more dangerous. Working for WWE or another PG-related product would likely call for his character to be toned down.

What's next?

Kross is certainly a unique Superstar in today's business. He'd fit in anywhere from All Elite Wrestling to WWE to New Japan Wrestling. How long he'll stay with Impact is up in the air.