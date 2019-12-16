Pro Wrestling News: Pre-show match card announced for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14

Wrestle Kingdom 14

New Japan Pro Wrestling is all set to create history with Wrestle Kingdom 14 that will for the first time, span over two days. The pay-per-view event will take place as it usually does from the esteemed Tokyo Dome in Japan on January 4 and 5, 2020.

Wrestle Kingdom is NJPW's biggest annual event and is the equivalent to WWE's WrestleMania. A few days ago, NJPW announced the full match card for Wrestle Kingdom 14 and now the promotion has announced the pre-show match card for the event.

The pre-shows will take place an hour before the main shows start on each night. New Japan's official Twitter account revealed the card for the opening matches.

The first night of the event on January 4th will see an eight-man tag team match where Toa Henare will lead three young lions from LA Dojo, i.e. Alex Coughlin, Karl Fredericks, and Clark Connors against GBH (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma), Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji. Also, Tencozy (Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan) will take on Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi in a traditional tag team bout.

Night two on January 5th will feature Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano defending their NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Robbie Eagles; EVIL, BUSHI & Shinko Takagi; TAICHI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale & Yujiro Takahashi.