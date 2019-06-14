Pro Wrestling News: Retired British Wrestler charged with killing ex-girlfriend

Jim Breaks with Tom Thumb

What's the story?

A former British Wrestler Jim Breaks has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend at his flat in Gran Canaria.

The 80-year-old wrestler from Bradford, West Yorks was arrested in 2017 when the incident took place and has since been kept in jail. Finally, after two years there is an update to the case according to Mirror, as the prosecutors have decided to charge him for the incident and move towards a trial.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Breaks, also known as Jimmy Breaks, was better known as Cry Baby during his time in the ring. This was as his gimmick included crying to the referee during his match and complaining about their decisions.

He was a regular on ITV for the better part of 30 years. During this time he held multiple Championships including the British Lightweight Championship in 1963.

Mother of two, Donna Cowley, and Breaks' then-girlfriend moved to Gran Canaria over 20 years ago with Breaks. She had worked with him in a pub before that. She fell sick there, with drink problems as well as asthma and diabetes. She split up with Breaks, left her children with her parents and emigrated. This would lead to her daughter passing away at 17 years of age in 2005.

Eventually, Donna moved back in with Breaks after losing her job, although she was allegedly just his carer at the time and not in a relationship.

The heart of the matter

It has been revealed that the Spanish state prosecutors are going to call for Breaks to be jailed for 15 years, and he is now being charged with killing Donna.

In an indictment, it says that he punched Donna on the face and body before hitting her with a cup over her head during an argument that they were having.

He then allegedly abandoned the injured Donna in the bathroom of his flat in the resort of Puerto Rico where they had gone for a holiday. Donna was able to call emergency services on her own but would pass away at the hospital the next day.

What's next?

There is no trial date yet, nor is there any clue as to how Jim Breaks will plea to the charges. If he is sentenced to 15 years in 2019 as per the wishes of the prosecutors, then he will be 95 when his term finishes.

