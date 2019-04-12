Pro-Wrestling News: Wrestling Legend diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 584 // 12 Apr 2019, 08:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vampiro on his way to a No DQ match with Pentagon Jr.

What's the story?

Today, Vampiro broke some terrible news to his fans. The living legend revealed that he'd been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

In case you didn't know...

While new fans may only recognize him as the insane color commentator from Lucha Underground, those who have been around for a while know the kind of legacy that Ian Hodgkinson has left. A living legend in Mexico, working for promotions like Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and AAA in his prime, Vampiro became one of the biggest stars to ever work in the country.

Over the years, he's had a lengthy feud with the man now known as Mil Muertes in Lucha Underground, battling him across several promotions, including a hellacious hardcore match at Triplemania XVI, which ended in a time limit draw. Even going back to one of his most recent matches, where he faced off against Pentagon Jr. in a No DQ match at Ultima Lucha, it's clear to see just how popular he was in the world of the luchadors.

While his run in WCW may not have gone as planned, Vampiro left a huge impact in the world of lucha libre, and will go down as a legend in the business.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, Vampiro announced that he'd been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. He stated that it was in the beginning stages, and he planned on beating it.

He thanked his fans for all of their support over the years and especially in recent times. He revealed that he's had serious brain trauma thanks to all the concussions he's suffered throughout the years.

It's all good.I appreciate the love. I'm ain't a quitter. I'm not scared to fight the good fight. I've been in fights my whole life, so this is no big deal.

He finished the video by stating that there are huge things in the works in the near future, and he can't wait to share what's in store for the fans soon.

What's next?

Vampiro is an icon in the business, and though it's a troubling diagnosis, it's great to see him in high spirits about the whole situation. Whatever is next in store for him, we'll be waiting.

Advertisement