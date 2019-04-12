×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro-Wrestling News: Wrestling Legend diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
584   //    12 Apr 2019, 08:25 IST

Vampiro on his way to a No DQ match with Pentagon Jr.
Vampiro on his way to a No DQ match with Pentagon Jr.

What's the story?

Today, Vampiro broke some terrible news to his fans. The living legend revealed that he'd been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

In case you didn't know...

While new fans may only recognize him as the insane color commentator from Lucha Underground, those who have been around for a while know the kind of legacy that Ian Hodgkinson has left. A living legend in Mexico, working for promotions like Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and AAA in his prime, Vampiro became one of the biggest stars to ever work in the country.

Over the years, he's had a lengthy feud with the man now known as Mil Muertes in Lucha Underground, battling him across several promotions, including a hellacious hardcore match at Triplemania XVI, which ended in a time limit draw. Even going back to one of his most recent matches, where he faced off against Pentagon Jr. in a No DQ match at Ultima Lucha, it's clear to see just how popular he was in the world of the luchadors.

While his run in WCW may not have gone as planned, Vampiro left a huge impact in the world of lucha libre, and will go down as a legend in the business.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, Vampiro announced that he'd been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. He stated that it was in the beginning stages, and he planned on beating it.

He thanked his fans for all of their support over the years and especially in recent times. He revealed that he's had serious brain trauma thanks to all the concussions he's suffered throughout the years.

It's all good.I appreciate the love. I'm ain't a quitter. I'm not scared to fight the good fight. I've been in fights my whole life, so this is no big deal.

He finished the video by stating that there are huge things in the works in the near future, and he can't wait to share what's in store for the fans soon.

What's next?

Vampiro is an icon in the business, and though it's a troubling diagnosis, it's great to see him in high spirits about the whole situation. Whatever is next in store for him, we'll be waiting.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Lucha Underground Pentagon Jr.
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for two years now. While he mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod or @GregBushSK on Twitter.
5 wrestling promotions that are WWE's biggest threats
RELATED STORY
5 former WWE writers: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Top Lucha Underground star on his way to WWE?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why WWE should buy Lucha Underground
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who were diagnosed with cancer
RELATED STORY
8 Wrestling deaths that shocked the world
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: WWE legend signs contract to return to Impact Wrestling
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live star open to joining All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: Fenix says Lucha Bros. work in every company but WWE because 'their contracts are nuts'
RELATED STORY
WWE News: First look of WrestleMania 35 entrance stage revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us