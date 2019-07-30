Pro Wrestling News: WWE Legend takes legal action against Tennessee Sheriff over son’s death

Karan Bedi
30 Jul 2019, 19:42 IST

A father never forgets!

What's the story?

According to TMZ, Jerry Lawler is taking legal action against Tennessee Sheriff John Doolen over the death of his son Brian Christopher aka Grand Master Sexay. While the death was ruled a suicide, Jerry Lawler says it could have been avoided. He is seeking $3 million in compensatory damages.

In case you didn't know..

Brian Christopher (real name Brian Lawler) died last year on July 29, 2018. He hung himself in his jail cell. Brian was arrested for a Driving Under Influence (DUI) and for evading the police. He was 46 years old at the time of his death.

The heart of the matter

As reported by TMZ, Jerry Lawler has filed a suit alleging that his son's death could have been avoided had Tennessee officials followed protocol when dealing with an individual who had a history of suicide attempts, a history the officials were aware of.

Speaking on behalf of Jerry Lawler, attorney Jeffrey Rosenblum, said that Lawler had made the officers aware that he had attempted suicide in 2013 and 2015. Despite this, no effort was made to protect him as he was put in solitary confinement after an attack by another inmate, which led to his suicide.

Jerry Lawler had personally met with the sheriff when his son was in custody and explained that he needed medical help. He was promised that Brian would get the help he needs, which is why he decided to not pay the money to bail his son out.

Jerry Lawler is seeking $3 million and any money that is awarded in the case would go to Brian Christopher's son. According to Jeffrey Rosenblum, he added,

"that number is for compensatory damages with an additional award of punitive damages to be determined by the jury for the benefit of Brian’s minor son."

What's next?

It's still unclear if Brian Christopher's death could have been avoided. On the other hand, it's unfortunate that Jerry Lawler has to go through the ordeal of losing his son. One only hopes that an understanding can be reached between both parties soon.

