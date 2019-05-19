23 WWE Wrestlers and 3 WWE Managers who have died since 2000

Gone but not forgotten

WWE Wrestlers are very much a part of our lives. But like everyone else, they are human. They may be superheroes onscreen but in reality, they are mortal. They are born, they live and they die. That is the arc of every human being on planet earth. What they do leave behind is a legacy that will be remembered in the years to come.

As WWE superstars have had an impact, so have their managers. Especially with regards to heels, the manager or valet pushes the wrestler, who they are managing, forward. So, let's get into it. Here are 23 WWE Wrestlers and 3 WWE Managers who have died since 2000.

#26 Davey Boy Smith aka British Bulldog

British to the core

The British Bulldog is easily one of the more famous wrestlers to come out of the UK. If anything, he was synonymous with the Hart Family as well as being part of the later version of the Hart Foundation. He held multiple single titles as well as tag team championships. Perhaps, his match with Bret Hart at SummerSlam 1992 is still considered one of the best in the Pay Per View's history and probably Bulldog's best match of all time.

When did the British Bulldog die?

The British Bulldog passed away on 18th May, 2002 of a heart attack at the age of 39.

#25 Miss Elizabeth

Classy as always

If there is anything to describe Miss Elizabeth in the WWE, it's that she was 'The Real Mccoy.' Some could argue she was the original WWE Diva but classy in her demeanour and soothing to the eyes. Her career is best defined by her association with her ex-husband, Macho Man Randy Savage. Miss Elizabeth defined the 1980s era which was known to some as the Golden Age of Wrestling. Now and forever, she will always been known as the first WWE Diva who captured the hearts and minds of many in the WWE Universe.

When did Miss Elizabeth die?

Miss Elizabeth died on 1st May, 2003 of a drug overdose at the age of 43.

