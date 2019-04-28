×
WWE News: Vickie Guerrero wants Chris Benoit inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
3.76K   //    28 Apr 2019, 00:15 IST

Will it happen?
Will it happen?

What's the story?

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Vickie Guerrero said that she would like Chris Benoit to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Benoit is probably of the greatest WWE Wrestlers of all time. His tenacity in the ring accompanied by his technical wrestling style allowed him to have some of the best matches on any PPV. The Canadian Crippler put on classics with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Bret Hart and Triple H.

What he lacked in promo skills he made up with his wrestling ability in the ring. He held mutliple titles in both WCW and WWE. His wrestling feats have never been in doubt. But all of that was tarnished by the tragedy that happened in 2007.

Chris Benoit took the life of his wife and seven-year old son and then took his own life. Police determined that it was a double-murder suicide. Since that time, Benoit has rarely been mentioned on WWE TV since that sad day.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Vickie Guerrero spoke on various topics such as the rise of the women's evolution, her late husband Eddie Guerrero and how she essentially fell into the business. Chris Van Vliet eventually brought up the subject of Chris Benoit, who was very good friends with Eddie Guerrero.

When asked whether WWE will ever induct Chris Benoit into the WWE Hall of Fame, she responded:-

I don't think so. Because...he's not even existing with the WWE...as far as documentaries or his story...it's a sad situation..I loved Chris Benoit a lot..His family was our family...and his wife Nancy...we were close friends and their son Daniel...you know, we were all real close...
I wasn't there when it happened, I don't know why it happened but I still love him...aside from all that...he loved us and he respected us.

Chris Van Vliet then brought up that others have also been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame despite issues with WWE. He asked that if enough time had passed, then maybe it would heal some of these wounds? Vickie responded

I would like to see that....aside from everything...Chris Benoit was a talented wrestler and he had his own legacy and I think that it shouldn't be ignored and it's sad how things turned out but I would like to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame.

What's next?

For the WWE Universe, Chris Benoit will always be a touchy subject. He was an amazing performer in the ring but the Benoit Family Tragedy will forever taint his legacy. It remains to be seen whether WWE will ever induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Only time will tell.

Would you like WWE to induct Chris Benoit into the Hall of Fame? Let us know!

