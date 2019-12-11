Pro Wrestling Rumors: NWA World Champion Nick Aldis could defend the title on other wrestling programs

Would the impossible happen?

Before NWA Powerrr happened, Nick Aldis was defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on every possible platform. His run with the championship harkens back to the days when the title was defended all across territories. Apparently, that is still the case.

Fightful Select spoke with Aldis who said that even though NWA Powerr is currently on, there is nothing stopping from defending the title on other shows as well.

"I spoke with NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis this afternoon, who clarified for me that he's still open to defending the title on other televised programs. This happened with regularity before NWA Powerrr debuted, but hadn't since then. However, he said that if the situation made sense for all involved, he'd still do it."

Interestingly enough, perhaps the biggest defense of Nick Aldis' career was when he put the title on the line at All In against Cody Rhodes last year. It was one of the best matches on the card and actually gave the championship more purpose, considering it was once held by the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and Harley Race.

In Aldis's case, he was actually approached by AEW to sign with them, but he felt that he had done so much good work bringing the title back to prominence in the wrestling world. He said,

"I'll tell you the truth: I was made an offer by AEW. I counter-offered with, 'I'd like to be able to do both.' I'd like to work with them because obviously, I have great admiration for Cody and the Bucks for what they've been able to do. But I wasn't prepared to walk away from the two years of work I've done with the NWA. And that was that. I left it open with, 'If you can find a way to keep doing this and do your show, I'll do your show.

These comments are in line that he's still hoping to defend the championship on other channels. Would it make sense for him to come to AEW and do so? In wrestling, anything is possible.