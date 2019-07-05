Pro Wrestling Rumors: Former Impact Superstar suddenly in major demand “from every U.S. promotion”

Will Impact get Vikingo back?

What's the story?

The world of pro-wrestling is currently in a boom period, especially for the wrestlers. With so many major promotions in play continuously wanting to expand their rosters, there has never been a better time to be a pro-wrestler.

Another Superstar who might be able to capitalize on this increase in demand for quality performers is Mexican sensation El Hijo del Vikingo.

Here is what Wrestling Observer Newsletter has to say:

El Hijo del Vikingo is now in demand from every U.S. promotion it seems, since he’ll have a visa soon enough and Impact, AEW and MLW all want dates with him

In case you didn't know...

Emmanuel Roman Morales, better known by his ring-name El Hijo del Vikingo is a 22-year-old Mexican Luchador, who is currently working for the Mexican promotion AAA. He is currently one-third of the AAA World Trios Champions along with Angelikal and Laredo Kid.

Vikingo has previously performed for Impact Wrestling when he faced the X-Division Champion Rich Swann in a losing effort. The match took place in January of this year, and Vikingo also took part in the Impact World Cup.

The heart of the matter

With so many companies wanting to sign Vikingo, it will be interesting to see where the young Superstar decides to take his talents.

It can be argued that AEW currently have the best chance of signing the Superstar as not only does the company hold power to outbid its rivals, but Vikingo's partner Laredo Kid being a part of AEW might play a crucial role in his decision.

What's next?

The Observer has further stated that a rematch of the highly praised El Hijo del Vikingo vs Laredo Kid match looks to be on 7/12 in Monterrey,

Do you think AEW will be able to sign Vikingo? Let us know in the comments!

