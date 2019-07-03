WWE Rumors: Veteran Superstar set to quit WWE this month

McMahon won't be happy

What's the story?

It had been reported a while back that ECW Legend and current WWE Superstar, Rhyno, had decided not to continue with WWE once his contract expired.

PW Insider (via Cagesidseats.com) has now stated that Rhyno's deal will expire on 17th July and the Superstar will depart from the company following that.

In case you didn't know...

Rhyno is a former ECW Champion and has been a part of NXT as well as RAW and SmackDown over the years. He was also the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champion along with Heath Slater, which the duo won in 2016.

Rhyno has been out of action for quite some time and hasn't been on WWE television in a long time. Rhyno's first post-WWE appearance is scheduled for 26th July in a match for the promotion known as Wrestling Revolver, where he will team with Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards and Jimmy Jacobs against O.V.E. (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist, and Madman Fulton) in an Extreme Rules Tornado tag match.

The heart of the matter

Rhyno's profile has already been moved to the alumni section on WWE.com, and it won't be wrong to assume that he will not be appearing on television before he quits.

It is rather unfortunate that Rhyno was simply written off WWE TV and not given a proper farewell. However, with Paul Heyman at the helm of things now, maybe we get to see Rhyno make one last appearance before he leaves for good.

What's next?

With Rhyno already taking bookings for matches outside WWE, it looks like the 43-year-old will have no problem getting work even after he leaves the company. Rhyno could go back to Impact Wrestling or even join ROH or AEW once he leaves.

Where would you like to see Rhyno go after her leaves WWE? Tell us in the comments!

