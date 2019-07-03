WWE Rumors: Backstage details on if AJ Styles' heel turn was a last-minute decision by Paul Heyman

The Club

What's the story?

Last night on RAW, in a surprising twist, one of the most loved Superstars on the roster turned heel. AJ Styles finally shed his 'nice guy' image when he attacked Ricochet after their match for the US Championship, which Styles had lost.

While RAW had its fair share of shocking moments last night, Styles turning heel and re-joining The Club certainly took the cake.

There was rampant speculation that this heel turn was a last-minute decision likely taken by RAW's new Executive Director Paul Heyman. However, a report by Post Wrestling has clarified that such is not the case and the heel turn was planned for a long time.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles and Gallows & Anderson were a part of the famous NJPW faction, The Bullet Club together. The three Superstars also made their way into WWE around the same time, however, while Styles rose to become one of the top Superstars, Gallows and Anderson remained underused.

The Club officially reformed in WWE after the three men viciously beatdown the current US Champion Ricochet after the 30-year-old was able to successfully defeat AJ Styles in a title match.

The heart of the matter

Post Wrestling has reported that the AJ Styles heel turn was not a spur of the moment decision and that it wasn’t part of Paul Heyman taking over. It was already planned.

While fans have lauded the first edition of RAW under the Paul Heyman regime, it looks like the credit for this particular decision does not go to the creator of ECW.

What's next?

It has been rumored that The Club is in for a major push and will likely become the top faction on RAW in the coming months.

Do you think Styles' heel turn was the correct decision? Tell us in the comments!