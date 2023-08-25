Pro wrestling world to unite for Bray Wyatt? Few unexpected things that may happen on WWE SmackDown tonight

Bray Wyatt is no longer with us, and the world of professional wrestling has been shaken to its core by his sudden demise. The late WWE Superstar suddenly passed away at the young age of 36. The Eater of Worlds, loved unanimously in the industry, is known to be a gem of a person.

Generally, when a WWE Superstar passes away, the company would do a 10-bell salute in tribute to them. However, Wyatt was special, and there could be multiple tributes the company could do for him.

John Cena and Bray Wyatt had some great moments against each other. The leader of Cenation posted a heartfelt tribute to the former Universal Champion on social media. The 16-time world champion is set to return on September 1st and maybe he could prepare something to pay tribute to Wyatt.

Daniel Bryan and Eric Rowan also have extensive histories with Wyatt. Rowan was part of the Wyatt Family, and Bryan has been both on the side of and faced off against The Eater of Worlds. The American Dragon is with AEW, so at max, we could see him send a video tribute to Wyatt.

However, Rowan is not contracted to any wrestling company. He could return alongside Braun Strowman for a one-off to pay tribute to his real-life friend and mentor.

The reason behind the death of Bray Wyatt was revealed earlier today

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently broke the news of Bray Wyatt's untimely passing at the age of 36. Since his absence from television, there were reports of Wyatt suffering from various "life and career-threatening illnesses." However, is wasn't known what the exact illness was.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, he was given permission to reveal that Wyatt had some heart issues. Earlier this year, the former Universal Champion suffered from COVID-19 which made his heart issues even worse. He was seemingly progressing for the better and was reportedly set for a return to the squared circle. Unfortunately, he had a sudden cardiac arrest and passed away.

Wyatt was involved in a feud with LA Knight the last time we saw him active on WWE TV. His final bout was the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against The Megastar at the Royal Rumble.

We at Sportskeeda are saddened by his loss and would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and close friends of Bray Wyatt.

