Promoted title bout to be moved due to fan backlash? - 4 matches for Payback 2023 that could get confirmed on WWE RAW

WWE SummerSlam was a huge show. Over 50,000 fans attended the event in Detroit, Michigan and it featured numerous exciting moments and big-time stars. As good as the event was, however, it is now in the rear-view mirror.

World Wrestling Entertainment is moving ahead to Monday Night RAW. Looking further past the next show, the company is gearing up for the Payback event. Payback is set to take place on September 2nd at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

So far, nothing has been announced for the event in terms of matches. Some wrestlers have been included on the marketing materials, however that is all subject to change. Still, with the show just weeks out, more information should be arriving soon.

This article will look at a handful of matches that not only may be confirmed for Payback, but could be as soon as on RAW tonight. This includes bouts with top stars who missed SummerSlam and some who appeared on the show.

Below are four matches for Payback 2023 that could get confirmed on WWE RAW.

#4. Bronson Reed vs. Tommaso Ciampa could be added to the Payback card

Bronson Reed on RAW

Bronson Reed is one of the most imposing big men in all of WWE. The Australian star is a former NXT North American Champion who dominated Japan before returning to the titanic wrestling promotion last year.

The big man has recently started to feud with a returning WWE superstar. Tommaso Ciampa had his comeback and targeted The Miz, only for Reed to attack The Blackheart and cost him a victory. The two have been ready to fight at a moment's notice ever since.

Given that the two are constantly ready to wage war, they could end up clashing at Payback. The match may be announced during Monday Night RAW. Alternatively, Shinsuke Nakamura could be added to the potential bout, thus making it a Triple Threat Match.

#3. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus could be moved from WWE RAW to Payback

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have one of the longest-running feuds in WWE. The two first began having issues on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania, but their story started beforehand when they united against Damage CTRL.

The two were seemingly going to blow off their rivalry once and for all at SummerSlam, but the match ended up not being added to the final card. This upset a lot of fans, but given the four-plus hour run time of the show, it was likely for the best.

Their match is instead set to take place next week on RAW from Canada. There's a chance, however, that the match will be moved to the next Premium Live Event instead. WWE could recognize the fan outcry over the match being left off of the SummerSlam lineup and opt to give it spotlight at Payback instead.

#2. Damian Priest could announce that he's cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase at Payback

Damian Priest must be having mixed emotions as of late. On one hand, his career is at an all-time high in WWE. He was in a huge match at Backlash and then went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in London.

Unfortunately, his faction has been a mess. Priest is part of The Judgment Day and for whatever reason, he and Finn Balor can't seem to get on the same page. Their miscommunication ultimately led to The Prince losing to Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam.

Finn's second major loss to Rollins in a row likely means that The Prince won't be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship again any time soon. As a result, Priest could announce that he is cashing in his briefcase for a title match at Payback. While being sneaky is the typical approach, Damian could prove to be a more honorable briefcase holder.

#1. Raquel Rodriguez could return for a big-time match against Rhea Ripley

As noted, there was a lot of controversy online over Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus not making the final card for WWE SummerSlam. That bout wasn't the only one fans felt disappointed over not seeing in Detroit, however.

The WWE Universe wanted to see Rhea Ripley in action at The Biggest Party Of The Summer. Unfortunately, she didn't end up having a match. Luckily, Rhea still appeared on the program, but it wasn't quite the same as if she had the spotlight directly on her.

Given that The Judgment Day run Monday Night RAW, the next episode may be the perfect time to announce that Rhea's next title defense will take place at Payback. Raquel Rodriguez is owed a crack at Ripley and her knee injury will almost certainly be healed in time for the big event. The former friends clashing could be a lot of fun.

