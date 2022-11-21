WWE Superstars Zelina Vega and Natalya congratulated Kairi Sane on becoming the first IWGP Women's Champion.

Kairi left WWE in December last year. During her time in the company, she captured the NXT Championship. On the main roster, Kairi was paired up with Asuka to form the Kabuki Warriors, and the duo captured the Women's Tag Team Titles in 2019. Former WWE Superstar Paige, now known as Saraya in AEW, served as the team's manager for a short period of time.

At Sunday's NJPW x Stardom X-Over event, Kairi defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion. She will defend the title against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.

After Kairi captured the title, Zelina took to Twitter and congratulated her on her incredible accomplishment.

"That’s so cool!! Congratulations @KAIRI_official," tweeted Zelina Vega.

Doudrop responded to NJPW's tweet with several clapping emojis.

Natalya congratulated Kairi Sane on the historic title win as well and said she was proud of her.

"Proud of you, Kairi!!!!," tweeted Natalya.

Kairi Sane thanked Paige after her exit from WWE

Kairi Sane took to Twitter to send a heartfelt to Paige after the company opted not to renew her contract earlier this year. In 2019, The Anti-Diva was the manager of the Kabuki Warriors and led the team to a run as the Tag Team Champions. Sane left the company on good terms and returned to Japan.

After Paige announced that she will be leaving the company, Kairi sent a message and thanked her for helping her career. Sane claimed that she wouldn't be the wrestler she is today without meeting Paige.

KAIRI /カイリ🏴‍☠️ @KAIRI_official

#ThankYouPaige

#Respect twitter.com/Saraya/status/… I wouldn't be who I am now if it weren't for you. I am so glad to have met you!🤍 I wouldn't be who I am now if it weren't for you. I am so glad to have met you!🤍#ThankYouPaige #Respect twitter.com/Saraya/status/… https://t.co/G8md3moRMJ

Saraya made her return to the ring in All Elite Wrestling last night at Full Gear. She defeated Britt Baker at the pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Kairi is clearly having a successful career outside of the promotion, and it will be interesting to see if the 34-year-old will ever return to the company.

