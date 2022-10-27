"Prove me wrong"- Mandy Rose reacts to Twitter post amid celebrations of her newly achieved milestone

NXT Superstar Mandy Rose recently completed her 365-day journey as the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

Rose earned the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc last year by defeating Raquel Rodriguez in a Trick or Street Fight match.

Taking to Twitter, Mandy reacted to WWE's official post following achieving the huge milestone in the company. Rose stated that she is the greatest champion in the history of NXT.

"I am the greatest champion in NXT history. Prove me wrong."

Booker T recently praised Mandy Rose for her incredible performance

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran mentioned that Rose grew up throughout her time on the roster in every aspect.

"Mandy Rose man, she stepped up. She stepped up. She's definitely a player man. And when I say she's like the best in the business right now, that wasn't just cliche or anything like that. She's come up. And just the looks on her face, her mannerisms, her work ethic, everything is literally on point and you can see her confidence level in ring is like way over the top," he said.

Booker T further spoke about Mandy's struggles and how she got where she is today.

"It's awesome to see man because I know exactly where Mandy Rose come from. I was there at the beginning at Tough Enough 2016 [2015] when she beat herself up trying to win that contest. She didn't win it but I swear man, she did everything she could have possibly done to win it. So, to see her where she is right now man, she's getting her flowers. And I say man, 'you go girl! you do it!' so yeah it's awesome," he added.

