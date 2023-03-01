"Pure evil" - Alexa Bliss shoots down rumor spreading about her personal life in the WWE Universe

Alexa Bliss has not been on WWE television since her loss at WWE Royal Rumble last month.

She challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship but was unable to give The EST a challenge. Bianca defeated Alexa with ease and is now set to defend the title against the Women's Elimination Chamber match winner, Asuka, at WrestleMania.

After the match at Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy appeared on the screen and continued to mock Alexa by asking if she still felt like she was in control as she looked downcast in the ring.

Bliss is happily married in her personal life, although some fans seemingly have difficulty accepting it. One wrestling fan took to Twitter with fake divorce documents from Alexa's husband, musician Ryan Cabrera.

The 31-year-old responded by shooting down divorce rumors before they started and noted that some people on the internet are pure evil.

"Sir I’m sorry this happened to you. People on the internet are pure evil sometimes. It’s not your fault. Just please stop talking to whoever that person is. Have a good night & I wish you the best & be safe!" responded Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss asks the WWE Universe a question during her hiatus

Alexa Bliss may have lost to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble, but fans still want to see her on RAW weekly.

The 31-year-old has been off television since the Royal Rumble in January, and WWE has not explained her absence. During her time away, fans have been left to speculate about her future in the promotion. Some feel that she should reunite with Bray Wyatt, while others believe she should remain on her own.

Bliss took to Twitter to simply ask fans where they thought she was. The tweet has already garnered over 1,000 responses from the WWE Universe.

Alexa Bliss has become a fan favorite in the promotion, but realistically is no match for the likes of Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. It will be interesting to see how the popular superstar finds her place on the roster as elite talent continues to enter the WWE locker room.

What do you think the best path forward would be for Alexa Bliss in the promotion? Do you think she should reunite with Bray Wyatt and form a stable? Should Alexa join another tag team and go after the titles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

