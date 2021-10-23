PWI 150: Listing the Top 5 women

On October 21, 2021 PWI representative Kristen Ashly finally revealed the PWI 150 top five. Speaking on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Kristen, who had a hand in the selections, provided the news that professional wrestling fans around the world were waiting for.

The PWI 150 was started 14 years ago by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, alongside the PWI 500 which is also released annually. Some past stars who have appeared No.1 on the PWI 150 include Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair and last year's winner Bayley.

That being said, let's take a look at the top 5 women who ranked this year.

#5 Thunder Rosa - PWI 150

She's captured the hearts of wrestling fans all over the world, and now Thunder Rosa has been placed #5 in the latest PWI 150. One of the hardest working wrestlers in the business continues to make waves. She is now officially part of the AEW roster after months of appearing without being an official member of the team.

Not only does make waves inside the ring, she also makes waves outside the ring for her exemplary community work. She also runs her own independent promotion, Mission Pro Wrestling, which features just an all-women's cast. How can you not love her?

In a recent interview with Fightful, Thunder Rosa spoke about her love of working for All Elite Wrestling and the support that the company shows her:

"I am feeling great. I love working for AEW. This company has given me such a humongous platform that has not only been helping me get more eyes to my brand but get more eyes onto the product that I’m creating, which is Mission Pro Wrestling. It’s been an amazing journey and honestly, I just love coming to every city and love feeling that this is not a job. This is living my dream every time I’m here." (h/t Wrestling Headlines)

One amazing thing about her deal with AEW is that she still gets to wrestle for independent promotions. When you get the chance, get out there and support her either at GCW, Mission Pro Wrestling, Warrior Wrestling or many others that she appears for.

She's the jewel in the crown of this modern era of professional wrestling and there's still plenty more to come from her. Maybe that PWI 150 top spot will come Thunder Rosa's way next year.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku