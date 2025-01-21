Quit RAW after 4 years, bring a champion from Japan? - 4 ways Finn Balor can return to WWE

WWE Monday Night RAW last week was another strong show. The main event was exceptionally notable, as it saw Damian Priest and Finn Balor clash in a Street Fight.

The match was hard-hitting and extremely physical. At one point, Damian Priest hit a suplex from the stands through tables. Finn was later dumped through a table ringside and even dropped with the South of Heaven Chokeslam.

Fast forward to Monday Night RAW last night and The Prince was not part of the show. He was physically battered and beaten by Damian, who also happened to be missing, likely selling the results of the big match. While Finn wasn't at the show and is seemingly missing a few weeks of television, he will no doubt be back soon.

The big question many have is: what's next? Finn lost a major feud against his long-time friend, so what will he do now? This article will look at a handful of ways the former Universal Champion could return to World Wrestling Entertainment programming.

Below are four ways Finn Balor can return to WWE.

#4. The Prince could move to SmackDown in the Transfer Window

WWE introduced a new concept late last year. First announced by the SmackDown brand, the company instituted the Transfer Window. The logic behind the concept was interesting, as it allowed stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT to negotiate with the General Managers of each show and potentially change brands.

While the concept hasn't quite been executed to perfection, as there hasn't even been an end date listed, there have been some notable moves. The Wyatt Sicks and Braun Strowman have moved to WWE SmackDown and Bayley has jumped to RAW. Finn could be tired of his time on RAW, quit the brand, and move on over.

Balor has been on the red brand since 2021, which is quite a while to be on just one program. Given his bad luck recently and his frustrations with Adam Pearce in the past, it makes sense for him to want to quit. Perhaps Nick Aldis can provide a clean slate for Balor moving forward.

#3. He could attack The Judgment Day on RAW

Expand Tweet

At one point in time, The Judgment Day was either the number one faction in WWE or number two behind only The Bloodline. The group had Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest involved in the past and features six talented performers even now.

Finn Balor, of course, is one of the members. He is joined by JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Carlito, and Raquel Rodriguez. Despite the WWE faction claiming to be family, however, there is a lot of tension. Finn, in particular, has had issues with various members.

When Finn Balor returns to television, he might shockingly attack The Judgment Day. While he wouldn't put his hands on Raquel and Liv, he might lay out Dirty Dom and Carlito. Who knows, he could even surprisingly attack his friend JD.

#2. Finn Balor could return to WWE with Omos as his bodyguard

Expand Tweet

Omos is an impressive physical specimen. The big man is billed at 7'3" and he weighs in at over 400 pounds. Since joining WWE, Omos has captured the RAW Tag Team Titles in the past.

Despite being away from WWE television for the majority of the past few years, Omos has found himself getting the spotlight recently. He has started to compete in Pro Wrestling NOAH and even captured tag team gold there.

The Nigerian Giant could soon return to World Wrestling Entertainment, however, and he might do so as Finn Balor's bodyguard. Just like with AJ Styles in the past, Balor could rely on the big man to help lead him to gold or major wins. This would give both men something to do and it would be fresh for Finn.

#1. He could attack Cody Rhodes and become his next challenger

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is the new top star of World Wrestling Entertainment. He won in the main event of WrestleMania last year, which means he captured the Undisputed WWE Championship. Eight months later, he still holds the gold.

The American Nightmare is currently in a bitter feud with Kevin Owens. The two used to be friends, but after Cody united with Roman Reigns for one match, The Prizefighter has made it his mission to destroy Rhodes and win the Undisputed WWE Title.

Cody will likely defeat Owens at the 2025 Royal Rumble and that will be the end of their feud. From there, Rhodes will need something fresh. Finn Balor could shockingly attack The America Nightmare upon returning to TV, kickstarting a new title rivalry. This could be what Balor needs to finally reach the top, but even if not, it would be a good feud for Cody before WrestleMania.

