R-Truth & 2 other WWE SmackDown stars to turn heel and form new faction with absent name? Potential explored

R-Truth was one of the hottest topics after his return at Money in the Bank this year. Initially, it looked like WWE would give him a major push under his 'Ron Killings' gimmick. However, he lost all his hype and has been lost in the shuffle again. Therefore, to reignite the same excitement, WWE could put Truth in a heel faction with some other stars on SmackDown.

Ad

The WWE legend might join forces with Street Profits and Carmelo Hayes to form a new stable. Hayes has been absent from WWE for a month, with his last appearance being on the June 13, 2025, episode of SmackDown. This speculation about a faction arose from a recent social media post by R-Truth, where he was seen posing with Street Profits and Melo, with a gaze burning with intent.

Social media posts do not normally have any relation to the ongoing storylines. It could just be a random click when these stars were hanging out backstage. But Triple H could form a powerful faction involving them. Street Profits recently lost the WWE Tag Team Championship to The Wyatt Sicks. Therefore, they need a strong storyline to be relevant on the show moving forward.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes has been wandering directionless for a very long time. As a result, he is in desperate need of a huge push that could propel him into the title picture. And R-Truth recently underwent a character change after more than a decade in WWE. By keeping him in a solid faction with rising talents, Triple H could keep him in the spotlight for the next few months on SmackDown.

Ad

Ad

That said, it will be interesting to see what WWE might have in store for Ron Killings and others on SmackDown from here on.

R-Truth and Street Profits to miss SummerSlam 2025?

SummerSlam 2025 is set to be one of the biggest WWE events of this year. It will be the first-ever two-night edition of the show, which is expected to feature some blockbuster showdowns on the card. Therefore, fans wonder whether stars like R-Truth and the Street Profits would be featured at the event.

Ad

Truth was one of the most trending stars in the company over the last month. Meanwhile, the Street Profits just gave one of the best WWE Tag Team Championship runs in recent memory, featuring some great matches. Therefore, WWE could put these three stars in a major showdown at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Because it will be a two-night event, WWE will have more slots for matches. Hence, the creative team could easily feature R-Truth and the Street Profits on the SummerSlam card. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could go after the WWE Tag Team Champions, The Wyatt Sicks, once again.

Meanwhile, WWE often plans some sponsored Battle Royals for these major shows like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Therefore, R-Truth might compete in such a potential battle royal at the event and would likely be on the card.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.