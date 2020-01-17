R-Truth breaks character and names two WWE Superstars who actually inspired him

Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020

R-Truth is easily one of the best entertainers in WWE right now, if not in the company's history. The record 30-time 24/7 champion has always spoken about how John Cena was his childhood hero when in character. But now, he has broken character and revealed to Sam Roberts on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast the Superstars who actually inspired him.

Truth names The Rock and Vince McMahon as his inspirations and also went on to call the WWE chairman the Godfather of entertainment. He also claims that Vince has guided him a lot and has always backed him to entertain the WWE Universe.

Talking on Not Sam Wresting, Truth said:

"Two people, one person I studied and the other one pretty much guided me into it; I watched The Rock and Vince McMahon. Vince is the Godfather of entertainment. He would talk to me. I would do promos and interviews and Vince would be like, 'That's not R-Truth. Who the hell was that? You're entertaining. You can speak, go in the ring, and be around people and be entertaining.'

Naturally, I'm an entertaining guy. I don't know if college has a class where you can learn to be entertaining. It's something that naturally people have and it's gotta be brought out. I've always had it. To be in wrestling and use that, it brings it full circle to me," [H/T Fightful]

Truth dropped his 24/7 title to Mojo Rawley on Monday Night RAW this week and the new champion has hinted at a change in the title's looks.