R-Truth to bring back 13-year ally to ‘join’ The Judgment Day? WWE star spills the tea

R-Truth has spent nearly 27 years in the business of professional wrestling. During these years, the RAW Superstar has been bestowed with several accolades and accomplishments. However, none of his years in wrestling got him the popularity he currently has on Monday Night RAW.

Since his angle with The Judgment Day began, R-Truth has become one of the most popular stars on the red brand, which has also led to an increase in merchandise sales. Recently, the former 24/7 Champion was asked about adding Little Jimmy to The Judgment Day.

For those unaware, Little Jimmy is R-Truth's invisible friend and a gimmick he utilized successfully in 2011. During a recent media interaction, Truth was asked if he would bring back Little Jimmy. The RAW Superstar claimed that he would have to talk to The Judgment Day about that:

"We have to talk about that."

Without the inclusion of Little Jimmy, Truth has already managed to pull off one of the most interesting character arcs in WWE. Hence, adding his imaginary friend to The Judgment Day would likely be a popular move.

R-Truth recently addressed who the leader of The Judgment Day is

The Judgment Day is one of the strongest heel factions on Monday Night RAW. However, there has always been confusion about who the leader of the faction is. While some believe it is Rhea Ripley, others feel that Damain Priest is the one who calls the shots.

Recently, R-Truth was asked who the leader of The Judgment Day was. During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the RAW Superstar revealed he couldn't name the leader of the heel faction. Truth cited that since they were being watched, he couldn't reveal the name. The former 24/7 champion said:

"We can't reveal who the leader of The Judgment Day is. Bill, you know they are watching, too, right? You know they are watching, too, right?" [00:43 - 00:55]

You can check out what Truth said about the leader of The Judgment Day in the video below:

While Truth did not reveal the name, there are still debates about who could be the possible leader of The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to reveal the same in the near future.

