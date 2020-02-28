R-Truth bursts into tears while reuniting with mentor who introduced him to wrestling [Video]

Truth sheds a tear

The latest edition of WWE 24 premiered on the WWE Network right after Super ShowDown went off the air. The special focused on 34-time WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth's career and gave the fans a peek into his rise to stardom.

At one point in the documentary, WWE's crew interviewed Jack Crockett, son of the late Jim Crockett, who recalled meeting Truth while in jail after being convicted for DUI.

Truth himself spoke highly of Jack and opened up on how he helped him get into pro-wrestling.

"He [Jack] told me 'I wanna give you a job when you get out'. I was like, 'all right, okay... that's cool', and that was the first time he introduced professional wrestling to me. He's like, 'I think you'll make a great wrestler', and I was like, I didn't know what I wanted to do, but I had somebody who was offering me change in my life, a change in my environment, a change in the way I was going down that path. I told Crockett, 'Whatever you want me to do, I'll do. I don't know what to do with my life, but I want something.'"

R-Truth in tears while meeting Jack Crockett, who introduced him to wrestling pic.twitter.com/lwCiEO4KaC — WWE Classics Daily (@tmykwoah) February 28, 2020

In a tear-inducing visual, Truth reunited with Jack while filming for the special and the duo shared a heartwarming moment, with Truth thanking his mentor for helping him turn his life around.

Truth couldn't stop crying while talking with his mentor, who himself struggled hard to hold back his tears. The documentary is a must-watch if you're a fan of Truth, and can be streamed on the WWE Network.

