R-Truth reveals Vince McMahon's reaction when he pitched hilarious Royal Rumble ladder spot

R-Truth and Vince McMahon

After WWE Super ShowDown went off the air, a WWE 24 documentary on R-Truth premiered on the network. The special touched upon several aspects of Truth's fascinating in-ring career. At one point during the special, the 34-time WWE 24/7 Champion discussed his hilarious Royal Rumble 2016 ladder spot.

Truth opened up about how the spot came to be, saying:

I remember going in Vince's office and peeking my head in... I wasn't even on the PPV at the time. I went to Vince and said, 'Hey Vince, boss, would it be fine if I came to the ring, pull the ladder out in the Royal Rumble.' and he like, 'HA, Truth, that would be funny.'

Also read: Roman Reigns on what he expects next after WWE Super ShowDown win

A heartwarming clip from Truth's WWE 24 special:

Truth came out at #12 in the match and immediately took out a ladder from under the ring, as a bunch of WWE Superstars and fans surrounding the ring watched in utter confusion.

He set up the ladder, climbed on top and raised his hands to grab what he imagined would be a briefcase, but was visibly baffled to find nothing there. Truth had mistaken the annual free-for-all to be a Ladder match and paid dearly for the mistake soon after, as Kane quickly eliminated him from the Royal Rumble.

Advertisement

Please make sure to credit Sportskeeda if you wish to use the quotes in the article