Roman Reigns on what he expects next after WWE Super ShowDown win

Roman Reigns

It seems like the rivalry between Roman Reigns and King Corbin has finally come to an end at tonight's WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. The two Superstars had been feuding for a while now, with the likes of The Usos and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode getting into the mix.

Reigns emerged victorious in his Steel Cage encounter against Corbin and shared his thoughts on what's next for him in a backstage interview moments after the match. The Big Dog stated that he expects someone else to engage in a feud with him.

I expect somebody else to have beef with me, that's just the place that I'm in. Everyone wants to take what's mine and it's up to me to defend it every single night.

Also read: Current Champion doesn't want to attend SmackDown after WWE Super ShowDown win

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg defeated The Fiend tonight at Super ShowDown to capture the Universal title. Rumor has it that Goldberg will defend his newly-won belt against The Big Dog at The Show of Shows on April 5.

WWE has confirmed that Goldberg will make an appearance on the upcoming edition of SmackDown Live. The company could possibly start planting the seeds for an eventual match pitting Goldberg and Reigns on this week's SmackDown Live.