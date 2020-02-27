WWE Rumors - Roman Reigns set to face an unexpected legend at WrestleMania 36

As reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has yet again changed the plans for WrestleMania.

The new plan is to have Goldberg take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The other top SmackDown match will see John Cena face Bray Wyatt.

Now, the outcome of The Fiend vs. Goldberg match will have a big influence on the aforementioned matches.

Many possibilities were discussed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

The first scenario would be to have Goldberg win the Universal Championship, and Roman Reigns win the Elimination Chamber match. This would set up the clash of spears for 'Mania.

The other option would be to have The Fiend retain the title, while the returning John Cena ends up winning the Elimination Chamber match.

Here's what was revealed on the WOR:

Meltzer: So the top two SmackDown matches are going to be Bill Goldberg against Roman Reigns, so Bill Goldberg is on WrestleMania now, and John Cena against Bray Wyatt. A lot of people kind of thought when they made the change, this kind of felt like logical changes, and in fact, that's what they are. I don't know if that 100 per cent means that Goldberg is winning.

Alvarez: Well, I think it's clear that either Goldberg wins, or John Cena is challenging for the title.

Meltzer: Or John Cena wins the Elimination Chamber.

Alvarez: Yes.

Meltzer: Because the Elimination Chamber match is going to determine who faces the Champion. So most likely, Bill Goldberg wins and Roman Reigns wins the Chamber, or if Bray Wyatt somehow retains the title then John Cena is going to end up in the Chamber match, unless they change everything again. But, you know, that would be the deal.

Goldberg vs. Reigns and Cena vs. The Fiend are the matches currently scheduled for the biggest show of the year and the company should begin the build for the matches at Super ShowDown itself.