13-time WWE Champion to replace Roman Reigns as The Fiend's next planned 'victim' at WrestleMania 36 (Opinion)

Wyatt/Reigns

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will be putting his Universal Championship on the line against Goldberg at Super ShowDown. The match is probably just a special attraction for the fans and there is very little chance that Goldberg will walk out as the Universal Champion.

So, going forward I will presume that Bray Wyatt will retain his Universal Championship at SSD and will likely be starting his next feud on SmackDown this week. Though initial rumors had suggested that the 'Big Dog' Roman Reigns will be taking on The Fiend at WrestleMania, those have been debunked now.

So, who will be facing The Fiend at WrestleMania if not The Big Dog?

The most logical answer to this question would have to be - John Cena. The 13-time WWE Champion will be returning to the Blue brand this week - the SmackDown after SSD where Bray Wyatt will most likely be looking for his next victim after he is done with Goldberg.

One of the main reasons why WWE probably did not want to go ahead with Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt could be because of the repercussions of a match between the two biggest stars of WWE as it will result in one of them losing steam by taking the loss. No such problem arises with John Cena being involved.

The Fiend has established himself as one of the most dominant forces on the roster and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Having him defeat one of the biggest icons in WWE would not only further his momentum but also allow John Cena to 'give back'.

The match will be even more interesting as a shot at the Universal Championship would mean that John Cena will get the opportunity to win a World Championship for the 17th time, thus setting a record for the most World Championships won by a WWE Superstar.

The high stakes and dynamic between The Fiend and John Cena would certainly make for an interesting build and a remarkable match at WrestleMania 36.

