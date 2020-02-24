WWE Rumor Roundup: Unfortunate change to WrestleMania plans for The Fiend and John Cena; McMahon personally texts 4-time World Champion to finally return; Current Champion out of WM 36- 24 February 2020

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest stories from the day. With WrestleMania season in full gear, there is a lot of ongoing speculation regarding the card. There had been a report regarding the possible matches for the WrestleMania:

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Universal Championship) Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (NXT Women's Championship) Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (RAW Women's Championship) Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship) Bayley vs. Naomi (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship) Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (WWE United States Championship) Edge vs. Randy Orton John Cena vs. Elias The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Women's Tag Team Championship match Women's Battle Royal

However, as per another report, many of these matches will get changed. Two such matches likely to be altered are Elias vs John Cena and Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns.

Let us take a look at the 5 biggest stories of the day:

#5 Major change to WrestleMania plans

There had been rumours regarding a leaked WrestleMania card which included matches such as John Cena vs Elias and The Fiend vs Roman Reigns. However, Dave Meltzer of WON has now stated that both these matches may be completely off.

The only two matches that I have written about that have changed and I don't know if it's a 100% changed but I was pretty much told that they have changed is Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns & John Cena and Elias. But I believe there's about 5 or 6 matches that have changed but the other ones are matches I hadn't reported yet anyway."

John Cena did not have a match at last year's WrestleMania so it will be interesting to see who WWE will choose as his opponent if it is not Elias. Also, it was widely believed that Roman Reigns was being prepared to be the one to take on The Fiend at the Grandest Stage of Them All, but with all the changes going on, it is quite intriguing as to who these two Superstars will face if not each other.

