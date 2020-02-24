WWE Rumors - Top Superstar in risky territory after suffering head injury

One of the biggest yet unfortunate stories of the week has to be about Samoa Joe suffering another head injury.

The Samoan Submission Machine was diagnosed with another concussion after a table spot went awry during a WWE commercial shoot.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that Samoa Joe could be on risky ground as he has now sustained two concussions within a short period.

Meltzer had the following to say:

He got hurt again doing a TV commercial. Going through a table wrong, you know badly. But the problem now, here's the thing, now we're on risky ground, because now we've had two concussions within a short period of time and that's when it becomes really concerning. When he's not hurt, he's been great.

I mean he's been always underutilized in the WWE anyway, I mean because he's such a good talker and they don't give him, you know, I mean he gets his chances, but he could have had a lot more than a one-match programme with Brock Lesnar. He could have had a great programme with Brock Lesnar and they blew it off with one match.

Joe was out of action after he suffered a mild concussion during a tag team match on RAW a few weeks ago.

He returned to TV on the February 11th episode of RAW and looked set to be an active member of the ongoing angle between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 36.

However, the untimely mishap during the commercial shoot has forced him to be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

WWE's cautious approach towards concussions means that he could be potentially out for a long time. The WWE medical team will, of course, keep a close eye on him and will only give him the green signal to wrestle once they feel he is ready.

Multiple concussions usually amount to a lengthy layoff and while we don't know the timeline of his return, he could miss some considerable in-ring time.