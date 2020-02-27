11-time Champion unexpectedly shows interest in possibly joining iconic promotion instead of AEW after WWE contract is over

Matt Hardy is an 11-time Tag Team Champion

Matt Hardy has managed to create a lot of buzz around him on social media as his contract expiry date with WWE nears. Hardy's contract is set to expire on March 1, 2020, and the Broken Warrior is making sure that everyone is glued to his Twitter to see which company he decides to sign with once he leaves.

There had been a lot of speculation and rumours which suggested that Hardy is almost certainly signing with AEW and joining the Dark Order faction. However, the former 11-time Tag Team Champion recently put out another cryptic tweet hinting that he may be interested in joining NWA.

I’ll be ESPYING closely tonight, @NWA.



And I adore CHAOS. https://t.co/rKkezXFBfI — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 25, 2020

NWA is one of the most iconic promotions of all time and was founded in 1948. It has been gaining popularity ever since the debut of their weekly show NWA Powerrr. While it would be easy for Hardy to get lost in the shuffle in NXT or AEW, NWA might be the best option for the former Impact World Champion to shine.

Hardy will also have the best chance to win the World Championship if he signs with NWA as they could truly utilise his star power to attract more fans. NWA Powerrr has won over fans with its comedic style and more focus on promos, which will certainly match the style of Hardy if he is planning to bring back his 'Broken' self.

