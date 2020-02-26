WWE Rumors - Company's future plans for Otis revealed

While WrestleMania 36 is revolving around Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar as the headliner, there are still plenty of matches that are set to be announced. One such match that is being planned by WWE is Otis vs Dolph Ziggler.

Otis has taken the Blue brand by storm ever since he was involved in a 'love' angle with Mandy Rose. The Heavy Machinery member had always entertained the fans with his unique antics inside and outside the ring, and his ongoing struggle to impress Mandy Rose has made him one of the most popular babyfaces on SmackDown.

While speculating John Cena's possible opponent for WrestleMania 36, Dave Meltzer of The Observer stated that it won't be Ziggler as 'he is with Otis.' This means that the two will be possibly involved in a match at WrestleMania.

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler?

While there is a chance that the two square off in a singles match, with Rose at ringside, there is an even higher chance that they will be involved in a tag-team match involving their tag team partners - Tucker and Bobby Roode respectively.

What will be even more interesting to see is how Rose will fit into the equation. Otis recently had his heartbroken when he went for a date with Rose but found Dolph Ziggler already present there, taking his place and wooing the beautiful lady.

While this story is no less than a soap opera, it certainly has the WWE Universe invested who are strongly rooting for Otis.

Dolph Ziggler is a former 2-time World Champion but has never had a marquee WrestleMania moment in his long and illustrious career. Maybe defeating Otis at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' will help The Showoff regain his lost momentum in WWE.

Do you think Otis vs Dolph Ziggler should have a special stipulation if the match takes place? Let us know in the comments!

