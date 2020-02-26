WWE Rumors - 3-time Champion being protected by the company

WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW has become increasingly interesting thanks to Seth Rollins and his band of followers. The Monday Night Messiah is currently involved in a feud with Kevin Owens and has the backing of Murphy as well as the Authors Of Pain.

Rollins currently holds one half of the RAW Tag Team Championships along with Murphy, and the two are set to defend their belts against Street Profits at Super Showdown this Thursday.

On RAW this week, Angelo Dawkins faced Murphy in a singles match which ended in a DQ when Rollins interfered. This came as a surprise to most fans as it was expected that Dawkins would pick up the win on RAW if Street Profits are set to lose at Super ShowDown.

Wrestling Observer Radio (via Cagesideseats) has now revealed the reason behind WWE protecting Murphy:

"The reason Murphy didn’t lose on Raw this week to help build up The Street Profits challenging for the Raw tag team titles is because he’s a big project right now."

Murphy is not just the current RAW Tag Team Champion but is also a former Cruiserweight and NXT Tag Team Champion. The Best Kept Secret joined Rollins' cult when he helped the Monday Night Messiah take down the Big Show during an episode of RAW.

Murphy convincingly lost his feud with Aleister Black last month as he was unable to pick up wins against the champion of the Black Mass. However, this hasn't stopped Murphy from getting a major push on RAW while Black continued to flounder.

It has been reported that Paul Heyman is very high on Murphy and could be the one behind the Australian getting such a major push on RAW.

