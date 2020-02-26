WWE Rumors - Monumental first-time-ever change being planned for the Elimination Chamber PPV

Elimination Chamber/ Vince McMahon

We are on the road to WrestleMania, and as things are getting heated up, one major stop awaits us - Elimination Chamber. The PPV is set to take place on March 9 and will be crucial in determining the card for WrestleMania.

Only one Elimination Chamber match has been announced so far, which will see six RAW women battle it out inside the diabolical structure to become the number one contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship. However, there have also been advertisements indicating that a men's Elimination Chamber match will also take place to determine the contender for the Universal Championship.

As per Cagesideseats, there is speculation that WWE may hold not two but three Elimination Chamber matches at the PPV for the first time.

There’s at least some speculation going around that WWE could be planning three Elimination Chamber matches for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Usually, two Elimination Chamber matches take place at the namesake PPV, but this will be the first time that there will be three Elimination Chamber matches in one night if the reports are true.

Asuka, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan have been confirmed for the women's Elimination Chamber match, while the six participants for the men's match are still not confirmed. A leaked advertisement had indicated the six men that could be part of the match, but it was later stated that the participants were subject to change.

While the Elimination Chamber match is one of the most exciting and violent matches to take place, it can be argued that having three such matches within a span of three hours may result in overkill.

Do you think it would be a good idea to have so many Elimination Chamber matches at the upcoming PPV? Let us know in the comments!

Also Read: Backstage details regarding possibility of John Cena facing WWE newcomer at WrestleMania 36