WWE Rumors - Backstage details regarding possibility of John Cena facing WWE newcomer at WrestleMania 36

There has been a lot of speculation regarding who John Cena will be facing at WrestleMania 36. While the initial reports and 'leaked' card revealed that Cena will be facing Elias at the grand show, multiple reports have curbed those reports.

Another rumor erupted was that recently signed Killer Kross may get the opportunity of a lifetime and face the 16-time World Champion at WrestleMania 36. However, speaking on the Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer stated that he has specifically asked about the possibility of such a match happening and was told no.

Though Meltzer put a stop to the rumors of Kross facing John Cena at WrestleMania 36, saying that he specifically asked if this was the plan and was told no.

While Killer Kross may not be facing Cena at WrestleMania, there is still a high chance that he will be bypassing the NXT route and make his debut directly on the main roster. It was reported that Kross' push may be fast-tracked in WWE and that he was being brought in for something big.

Dave Meltzer stated that there could be truth in the theory that Killer Kross may be the one behind the 'technical glitches' happening on SmackDown.

Who is Killer Kross?

Killer Kross is a former Impact Wrestling Superstar who has also worked with MLW and Lucha Underground among other independent promotions in the past.

There was a major interest in the Superstar after he was released from Impact Wrestling and reports suggested that Triple H had held a private meeting with Kross. He joined WWE in February 2020.

The 34-year old is the husband of Scarlett Bordeaux, who also signed with WWE recently.

