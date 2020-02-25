WWE Rumors - 4-time Champion returning to RAW in order to possibly set up big WrestleMania 36 Championship match

WrestleMania 36 is right around the corner and WWE is making sure that they have a stacked card in store for the fans. Although there is still enough time with WWE to build up new stories, there was a report that recently 'leaked' the planned card for the show this year.

While it has been stated that many of the matches listed on that card are likely to be changed, one of the matches mentioned was Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championship match.

With Beth Phoenix set to make her return on RAW next week in order to give a 'health update' on her husband Edge, WrestlingNews.co has speculated that this may be to begin the build-up for her feud with Asuka and Kairi Sane.

According to the “leaked” card that was going around on social media, Beth Phoenix and Natalya are scheduled to team up to challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

If that is indeed the plan then we may see seeds planted for that match next week when Phoenix returns to give an update on her husband Edge.

While former 3-time Women's Champion and 1-time Diva's Champion Beth Phoenix currently serves as a part of the NXT announce booth, she continues to make in-ring appearances as well. Her last one being at the 2020 Royal Rumble where she sustained an unfortunate head injury.

Phoenix and Natalya have been long-time friends and used to be tag-team partners as well. The two were part of the Elimination Chamber match for the Women's Tag Team Championships last year as well.

Do you want to see Beth Phoenix and Natalya take on The Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania 36? Tell us in the comments!

