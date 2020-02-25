WWE Rumors - More details regarding Vince McMahon's big plans for Drew McIntyre

As reported earlier, the Chairman of WWE Vince McMahon is very keen on Drew McIntyre and sees him as the next big babyface of the company. While McMahon had made similar remarks when McIntyre had debuted almost a decade ago, they were strictly in character at that time.

However, if backstage reports are to be believed, Vince McMahon truly sees the future of WWE in McIntyre's hands. WrestlingNews.co had reported that McMahon already has plans for Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 and go on to feud with Seth Rollins post-WrestleMania.

Now, PWInsider (via Cagesideseats) is reporting that Vince McMahon is building WrestleMania 36 in Tampa around the WWE Championship match involving Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.

Not surprising then that PW Insider says WWE’s marketing for the show in Tampa is built around Lesnar vs. McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath has surprisingly been left out of Super ShowDown where Brock Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Championship against Ricochet. While there should be no doubt in anyone's mind that Lesnar will retain at the show, it is still surprising that McIntyre has not been given a match at the show.

The next WWE Champion?

Drew McIntyre had been languishing in the mid-card ever since he returned to the main roster after the brand split. While McIntyre had managed to win the NXT Championship upon his return to WWE, his rise to the main event had been rather slow on the main roster.

Winning the 2020 Royal Rumble has catapulted McIntyre into becoming one of the biggest names on RAW. With momentum as well as Vince McMahon on his side, it looks like big things will be in store for the former 3MB member, as he looks to join his former teammate Jinder Mahal as a member of the elite WWE Champions club!

