WWE Hall of Famer set to be released from prison

WWE

Former WWE Superstar Tammy Lynn Sytch, better known as Sunny is set to be released from prison in March. As per police records, the Hall of Famer will be released on March 25, 2020, on parole.

Sunny was part of WWE from 1995-98 and many have credited her with being one of the most pivotal Superstars in the advent of the Attitude Era. The 47-year-old had been imprisoned for almost a year due to parole violations relating to guilty pleas in multiple drunk driving cases.

As per multiple reports at the time, she was issued a bench warrant in February 2019 over her missing a drug test. Not just that, Sunny failed to report to her parole officer and did not maintain a stable residence. She was later incarcerated for the 6th time for intoxicated driving.

Sunny had been inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2011 along with former WWE Champion and a man who was pivotal during her career - Shawn Michaels. Apart from WWE, Sunny has also been part of other promotions including ECW, WCW and Ring of Honor along with multiple indipendant promotions over the years.

