10-time Champion reveals which 2 Superstars should have come out to help Matt Hardy during Randy Orton's brutal attack

Matt Hardy has been on the receiving end of Randy Orton's brutal assaults on RAW for the past few weeks. Last week we saw Orton obliterate an already injured Matt Hardy to the point where Hardy would not even move.

While the angle drew a mixed response from the fans, former 10-time Tag Team Champion Bully Ray talked about how the segment could have been better and which Superstars should have been involved.

Speaking on the Busted Open radio podcast, Bully Ray said that babyfaces and referees should have come out to help Matt Hardy. Not just one or two referees but a bunch of them, because that would show WWE actually cares.

When the referees can't stop Randy, he does the first bit of business with Matt. Now after he gets his head caved in the first time you would think that some wrestlers in the back who we see always watching the monitor would come down to help on the second shot. I just picked out Cedric (Alexander) and Zack (Ryder) just off the top of my head.

(Please link the article and give H/T credit if you use the quotes)

He also stated that having these babyfaces come out would engage the crowd who would go up because they would feel that somebody actually cares about Matt Hardy as much as they care about him.

Also Read: Reason for 2-time Champion being removed from planned WrestleMania 36 Championship match