WWE Rumors - Reason for 2-time Champion being removed from planned WrestleMania 36 Championship match

There has been a lot of ongoing speculation regarding the WrestleMania 36 card. WON had initially reported the likely matches that will be taking place at the show but they have also stated that most of the card is still not finalised and many changes can take place.

One of the matches that was initially set for WrestleMania this year was Bayley vs Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, as per the latest report from WON, the match is in jeopardy and 2-time Women's Champion Naomi may not be getting a title shot at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Here is what Cagesideseats have stated:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said changes have been made to previously planned WrestleMania 36 matches.

Bayley vs. Naomi was previously planned for WrestleMania 36 but moved up to Super ShowDown so plans could be different for the big show now.

While fans have been hoping for Sasha Banks to turn on her friend and the two women to square off at WrestleMania, rumors suggest that it could be Lacey Evans who will replace Naomi as Bayley's challenger at WrestleMania.

Bayley has done a tremendous job as the face of SmackDown's female division. With Sasha Banks likely making her return soon, there still may be a chance that WWE listens to the fans and gives us the dream match we have all been waiting for.

Other changes to the card

As reported earlier, two other matches which were speculated to take place at WrestleMania this year but are unlikely to are Elias vs John Cena and Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt.

This year's WrestleMania will be a grand event and if rumors are to be believed WWE is planning to have 6 women's matches at this year's show. While this is great news for women's wrestling, it may result in the show becoming excruciatingly long.

