WWE Rumors - Company planning a major change to The Fiend gimmick yet again

Bray Wyatt's The Fiend gimmick has to be one of the most popular acts in the company for a long time. While the initial buzz around the bizarre character may have slowed down a bit, there is no denying that fans are still very intrigued by Bray Wyatt.

However, one aspect of the Universal Champion's gimmick that drew a lot of criticism was the use of red lighting during his matches. Not just fans, even Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt himself were reportedly not too happy with this aspect.

The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble saw the absence of these red lights and it was believed that WWE has heard the audience and finally done away with it. However, as per a report from Cagesideseats, the red lights will be making their return again.

Apparently his Royal Rumble match against Daniel Bryan was a one-off and Bray Wyatt’s matches will continue to happen under red lighting going forward.

Dave Meltzer of WON had reported earlier that Bray Wyatt was not fond of the red lights. Here is what Seth Rollins had to say regarding the matter while speaking on WWE Backstage:

[I had] no clue. That was a mess for me, right. Because first of all, you’re in this dark red. The cell is also red, and so then you’re trying to navigate around the edges of the cell and it’s very tight quarters to begin with. It was a mess, it was very difficult to deal with. Especially not knowing it was going to happen. I for one am not a fan. I feel like it affects my performance, personally.

(H/t: 411mania)

