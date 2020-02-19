WWE Rumors - Former Tag Team Champion in 'ridiculous shape' returns to company after 4 years

Those of you who remember The Spirit Squad must also recall the name Kenny Dykstra. Not only was Dykstra one of the breakout stars from the group but he was also the first one to get a major singles push back in 2008 after the Spirit Squad had split.

Dolph Ziggler, on the other hand, is not only the biggest name to emerge from the group but also the only member from the original Spirit Squad to still be a part of WWE. However, as per Fightful Select, Kenny Dykstra returned to the company as a guest coach at the WWE performance centre recently.

The former World Tag Team Champion is said to be in 'ridiculous shape at 33'. While this can not be taken as a sign of an on-screen return for the Superstar, we certainly hope that he continues to be part of the company even if it is as a guest coach at the performance centre.

Here is what Fightful Select stated:

We're told that former WWE Tag Team Champion Kenny Dykstra of the Spirit Squad also recently guest coached at the WWE PC. Now working under his real name of Kenn Doane, he's in ridiculous shape at 33, and has wrestled for both MLW and Beyond of late. He and Mike Mondo worked several dates for WWE in 2016.

Kenny Dykstra and Mike Mondo had returned in 2016 as a part of the ongoing story between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz. The duo was seen supporting The Miz while antagonising their former teammate every chance they got.

Dykstra is still active in other promotions and just 33 years of age, so there is a chance that we may see him make another return to the WWE ring soon.

